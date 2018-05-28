Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says protecting external borders is his 'priority' in an effort to stop migrants from crossing the Mediterranean. Kurz wants assurances from countries like Albania that the Balkan refugee route from Greece via Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro to central Europe is monitored. The Austrian also believes EU border patrol guards should be sent to Northern Africa to prevent further migration to Europe.
Austria's crack down on migrants

