Ireland set to liberalise abortion law- exit poll suggests

Ireland has voted by a landlisde margin to change the constitution to liberalise its abortion laws, according to an early exit poll conducted by Ipsos/MRBI for The Irish Times.
It suggests that the margin for victory had backed the vote by 68 percent to 32 percent. Another poll is expected to be published later on Friday.
Voters were asked if they wish to scrap a 1983 amendment to the constitution that gives an unborn child and its mother equal rights to life.
According to Irish broadcaster RTE, it could be the highest turnout for a referendum, potentially overtaking the 61 percent who backed gay marriage in 2015.
Vote-counting begins at 0800 GMT on Saturday, with the first indication of results expected mid-morning.