Take a look around Patagonia's biggest penguin colony

This Magellanic penguin colony is home to about a million birds that are not threatened by ocean pollution or food shortage thanks to the preservation of their natural environment.

The seabirds spend several months in the water, however, for reproductive or moulting purposes, they return to dry land.

Here they dig burrows or tunnels under bushes that can be up to one meter deep in which they hide from the sun and the heat, staying for the spring and summer months.

Their chicks remain in the burrows for around three months, fed by both parents in turn, before going it alone.