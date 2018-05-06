A museum in Paris opened its doors to nudist visitors on Saturday. They were granted special visiting hours in a one-off naturist event.
Paris museum opens its doors to nudists
Naturists described the move as a breakthrough.
"The naturist's way of life is to be naked. Culture is part of our daily life and this is a special opportunity," said Julien Claude-Penegry, Communications Director of the Paris Naturists Association.
The Palais de Tokyo in the city's 16th district is the French capital's first gallery to allow access to naked people, although naturists have recently launched other initiatives in the city.
Last year a park in the east of Paris was chosen to trial the city's first dedicated nudist zone.