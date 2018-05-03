US President Donald Trump says money from his presidential campaign was not used to pay off adult-film star Stormy Daniels, publicly acknowledging the payment for the first time.
Trump denies using campaign funds to pay off Stormy Daniels
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump said he had reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 paid to Daniels in 2016 .
Trump said such agreements were ‘’very common among celebrities and people of wealth’’ and it was to stop what he described as "the false and extortionist accusations".
His comments come after his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Trump had repaid Cohen the hush money that was given to Daniels.
Trump had told reporters on Air Force One last month that he did not know about the payment to Daniels or the source of the money.
The White House has denied that Trump ever had sex with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.