Good morning Europe! Welcome to our live coverage of the European and international news on Friday, May 4.
Latest: May's election test, ETA disbands and Trump admits Stormy cash
May day? Local election results are coming in from the UK in what is set to be a key gauge of Prime Minister Theresa May's popularity.
ETA dissolution: The Basque Separatist group ETA has disbanded after a six-decade campaign for independence that saw hundreds killed.
Trump and Stormy Daniels: US President Donald Trump admits his lawyer paid for the porn star's silence and that he reimbursed him. But, in a series of tweets, he denies the money came from election campaign funds.
Cosby and Polanski expelled: The US academy that runs the Oscars film awards has expelled Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski. Cosby has been convicted of sexual assault and Polanski has admitted statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in the 1970s.
