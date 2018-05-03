BREAKING NEWS

Latest: May's election test, ETA disbands and Trump admits Stormy cash

Good morning Europe! Welcome to our live coverage of the European and international news on Friday, May 4.

May day? Local election results are coming in from the UK in what is set to be a key gauge of Prime Minister Theresa May's popularity.

ETA dissolution: The Basque Separatist group ETA has disbanded after a six-decade campaign for independence that saw hundreds killed.

Trump and Stormy Daniels: US President Donald Trump admits his lawyer paid for the porn star's silence and that he reimbursed him. But, in a series of tweets, he denies the money came from election campaign funds.

Cosby and Polanski expelled: The US academy that runs the Oscars film awards has expelled Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski. Cosby has been convicted of sexual assault and Polanski has admitted statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in the 1970s.

Follow live updates here: