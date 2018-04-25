Iran threatens to withdraw from nuclear weapons treaty

Tehran has warned the US that it could resume Uranium enrichment beyond agreed limits if Donald Trump decides to tear up the 2015 nuclear deal.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country would no longer feel bound by international obligations.

"If the United States were to withdraw from the nuclear deal, the immediate consequence in all likelihood would be that Iran would reciprocate and withdraw from the deal," said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He later added that further repercussions from US withdrawal from the nuclear deal would undermine talks with North Korea by proving that America reneges on its promises.

"What the United States, what President Trump has made the international community aware of is the fact that the United States is not a trustworthy, reliable negotiating partner, because you reach an agreement with them and an agreement by definition would require give and take. They are prepared to take everything that you've given but then renege on the promises that they have made in the deal," he said.