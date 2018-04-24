World
""I sincerely apologize for upsetting the general public and employees at Korean Air over issues related to members of my family,""
Cho Yang-ho
Chairman, Korean Air
""I wished my mom was with me.""
McKayla Moroney
Olympic gold-medallist
"“We demand that the fight against this democratic failure that is antisemitism becomes a national cause before it’s too late. Before France is no longer France.”"
Manifesto
Published in Le Parisien
""This confusion means ignorance of International Law and legality, which is unacceptable.""
Prokopis Pavlopoulos
Greek President
Sci-tech
""What kind of love is it when some one gives you such an amazing gift and you leave it in a smoking ruin?""
Dr Katharine Hayhoe
Climate scientist
"I believe that working for Donald Trump, especially closely, damages everybody."
James Comey
Former director, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
""There was blood on the windows...her arms were actually out of the airplane and her head was out of the airplane""
Unnamed passenger on Flight 1380
NBC Nightly News
"European inaction on fundamental rights’ violations in Catalonia will ease the path for soft versions of authoritarianism to invade the whole European continent"
Aleix Sarri Camargo
Advisor to the European Parliament
USA
Watch: Trump and Macron hold joint press conference
Share this article
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference during an official state visit by the French leader.