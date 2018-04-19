Police detains dozens of opposition protesters in Armenia
Dozens of opposition protesters attempted to block government buildings in Armenia's capital to prevent the new prime minister, former President Serzh Sarksyan, from chairing the first cabinet meeting on Thursday.
According to local news sources, police detained nearly 20 protesters.
Earlier this week opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan announced the beginning of the nationwide "Velvet Revolution".
Sarksyan's appointment has drawn criticism from political opponents, who accuse him of engineering a power grab.