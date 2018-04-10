Most-watched YouTube video Despacito defaced in apparent 'hack'

Video sharing platform YouTube appeared to have been targeted by hackers on Tuesday, leading to the platform's most-watched video of all time, “Despacito” by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring rapper Daddy Yankee, to be momentarily unavailable after it was defaced.

The video's title was changed and read "Hacked By Kuroi’SH,” among other pseudonyms, and its image was replaced with a shot from the Netflix show Casa de Papel. When users tried to play the song they reported that a message said the video was unavailable.

It was shortly after reinstated with its original title and thumbnail.

Several Vevo YouTube accounts that appeared to have been hacked.

Several other high-profile videos connected with American video-hosting service VEVO were also affected. Adele's music video 'Hello' was also targetted, with a Twitter user listed as Kuroi'Sh claiming they were responsible.

"Hacked @YouTube @shakira @postmalone + more @YouTube @SusanWojcicki I'm already in your account too," it read.

The official videos by artists, such as Drake, Shakira, Chris Brown, and Post Malone, also fell victim.

Another Twitter account that apparently belongs to another one of the hackers wrote: "It's just for fun, I just use [the] script 'youtube-change-title-video' and I write 'hacked'."

The apparent hack comes just five days after Despacito became the first YouTube video in history to reach 5 billion views.

Euronews has contacted Google for comment.