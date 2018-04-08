Canada mourns dead in Humboldt Broncos ice hockey team bus crash

Canada has spent the weekend shocked by the road accident which decimated a team of young players in one of the country’s favourite sports, ice hockey.

The 15 people who died in the coach carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior team include 10 players, the bus driver, two coaches, a volunteer statistician and a broadcaster – according to the Saskatoon Star Phoenix newspaper, in Saskatchewan province where the tragedy occurred.

Another 14 people were injured and taken to hospital after the collision with a semi-trailer on Highway 35, north of Tisdale – but the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

The ice hockey players are believed to be aged between 16 and 21. The crash has plunged the 6,000-strong community of Humboldt into grief.

Among those killed was team coach Darcy Haugan, whose sister confirmed his death to Canadian broadcaster CBC. He was reportedly married with two sons.

Humboldt Broncos' head coach Darcy Haugan was among those killed Facebook via Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was due to attend a vigil in the small farming town on Sunday night, to honour the victims.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident and are studying road, weather and vehicle conditions.

Photos posted on social media showed injured team players in hospital holding hands.

Ice hockey is an integral part of Humboldt’s identity; the sport unifies the town and has brought home two national championships.

Residents and team supporters gathered at a sports complex on Sunday to comfort each other. By this time an online fundraising initiative to help victims’ families had raised C$3.05 million (US $2.4 million, €1.94 million).

The vigil was organised by local religious leaders “for healing of the community, the hockey team, the province, the country,” said the team’s governor Rob Eichorst. “The support is overwhelming and truly appreciated.”