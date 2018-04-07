Canada hockey bus crash kills 14

Police in Canada have confirmed 14 people have died after a bus carrying a junior hockey team collided with a lorry in the province of Saskatchewan.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos when it crashed at around 5pm on Friday.

14 other people on board were taken to hospitals throughout the Tisdale area.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted to say "I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond."

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy," Kevin Garinger, the team's president, said in a statement.

"Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss."

The team list shows the players were aged between 16 and 21.

They were on their way to play in Game 5 of a playoff series against the Nipawin Hawks when the crash occured.