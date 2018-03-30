The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video showing its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) being test-launched in the north of the country.
Watch: Russia test launches new 'Satan' intercontinental ballistic missile
The footage shows the Sarmat missile - dubbed 'Satan 2' by NATO - being launched from the Plesetsk spaceport. It is the second time it has been fired since last December.
The missile was one of several advanced Russian weapons President Vladimir Putin promoted in his state-of-the-nation address in early March.
The RS-28 Sarmat is said to be capable of carrying up to 10 or 15 nuclear warheads and flying at supersonic speed.
The state-run Russian news agency TASS says the Sarmat missile is due to begin being mass produced in 2020 and should become operational the following year.
The modernisation will cost $348 billion (€282 billion), according to Sputnik News.