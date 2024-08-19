Nearly 300 personnel, along with dozens of aircraft and ground vehicles, are battling the flames. No casualties have been reported, but thousands have been evacuated. Low humidity, high winds, and scorching temperatures are fueling the fires. Authorities have issued warnings against lighting outdoor fires due to heightened wildfire risks. Over the past week, Turkey has faced more than 130 fires, with five still raging.
Video. Hundreds mobilised as fires spread in Turkey’s tourist hotspot Muğla
