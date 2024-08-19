EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
Firefighters trying to put out fires
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Hundreds mobilised as fires spread in Turkey’s tourist hotspot Muğla

Nearly 300 personnel, along with dozens of aircraft and ground vehicles, are battling the flames. No casualties have been reported, but thousands have been evacuated. Low humidity, high winds, and scorching temperatures are fueling the fires. Authorities have issued warnings against lighting outdoor fires due to heightened wildfire risks. Over the past week, Turkey has faced more than 130 fires, with five still raging.

Nearly 300 personnel, along with dozens of aircraft and ground vehicles, are battling the flames. No casualties have been reported, but thousands have been evacuated. Low humidity, high winds, and scorching temperatures are fueling the fires. Authorities have issued warnings against lighting outdoor fires due to heightened wildfire risks. Over the past week, Turkey has faced more than 130 fires, with five still raging.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT