Soldiers walking in destroyed neighborhood of Gaza Strip
No Comment
Updated:

Video. WATCH: New IDF footage from Gaza operations

Following the Hamas attack, the Israeli offensive in Gaza left over 38,200 people and wounded more than 88,000, as reported by the territory's Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its casualty count.

In Jabaliya, in the north of Gaza City, the Indonesian Hospital, despite the fuel crisis and ongoing conflict, has become the primary healthcare provider. Hospital director Marawan al-Sultan stated AP on Tuesday that dozens of patients were transferred to his hospital after Gaza City's main medical facility shut down.

