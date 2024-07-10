EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
Flooded street and roundabout in front of EU Commission Berlaymont building
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Videos capture chaos of Brussels storm

A two-month-old baby was tragically killed by a falling tree branch in Uccle. The storm caused severe flooding, disrupted public transport, and resulted in numerous power outages. Emergency services dealt with hundreds of incidents, as Belgium's National Crisis Centre issued multiple warnings and advisories.

A two-month-old baby was tragically killed by a falling tree branch in Uccle. The storm caused severe flooding, disrupted public transport, and resulted in numerous power outages. Emergency services dealt with hundreds of incidents, as Belgium's National Crisis Centre issued multiple warnings and advisories.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT