EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
An abortion rights activist with a band over her eyes protests an anti-abortion bill in Congress
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Brazil faces backlash over proposed abortion law

The protest, under the slogan "Children are not mothers," saw demonstrators wearing black and holding candles. Critics highlight that late-term abortions often involve child rape victims. Proposed by Sóstenes Cavalcante of the Liberal Party, the bill's vote is delayed due to widespread backlash and protests, and may not occur until next year.

The protest, under the slogan "Children are not mothers," saw demonstrators wearing black and holding candles. Critics highlight that late-term abortions often involve child rape victims. Proposed by Sóstenes Cavalcante of the Liberal Party, the bill's vote is delayed due to widespread backlash and protests, and may not occur until next year.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT