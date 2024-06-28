The protest, under the slogan "Children are not mothers," saw demonstrators wearing black and holding candles. Critics highlight that late-term abortions often involve child rape victims. Proposed by Sóstenes Cavalcante of the Liberal Party, the bill's vote is delayed due to widespread backlash and protests, and may not occur until next year.
Video. Brazil faces backlash over proposed abortion law
