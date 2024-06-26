Video. Protesters clash with police in Nairobi

EventsEventsPodcasts
Protesters scatter as Kenya police spray a water canon at them
No Comment
Updated:

Protesters clash with police in Nairobi

Thousands of protesters stormed parliament following opposition to a new finance bill. At least five people have been killed.

Thousands of protesters stormed parliament following opposition to a new finance bill. At least five people have been killed.

Protesters had demanded that legislators vote against the bill imposing new taxes on a country, East Africa's economic hub.

Lawmakers voted to pass the bill, then fled through a tunnel as protesters, many of them youth, outmanoeuvred police to enter parliament.

Protesters allowed opposition legislators who voted against the bill to walk out of the besieged building. The fire in the building was later put out.

