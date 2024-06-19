Video. Rally in Argentina demands release of detained protesters

Relatives of detainees and human rights organisations staged a protest, calling for the release of 16 individuals who were detained a week earlier during a demonstration outside Congress.

At the historic Plaza de Mayo, outside Government House, demonstrators chanted, "Freedom, freedom, to the prisoners for fighting."

The previous Wednesday saw the arrest of 33 people during intense clashes between police and protesters from left-wing social and political organisations as the controversial Bases bill was being debated in the Senate.