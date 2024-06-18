EventsEventsPodcasts
No Comment
Video. NATO conducts major military exercises in Baltic

Sweden participated for the first time as a full NATO member in the Baltops exercises. Organized by NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces and the U.S. 6th Fleet, the drills occur amid heightened security concerns due to increased Russian hostility. Major gas pipelines from Russia and Norway to Europe run through the Baltic seabed.

