A thick layer of oil covered several Singapore beaches after two boats collided.
Video. Singapore starts to clean up oil slick after boat hits stationary fuel

Workers on Tuesday continued cleaning up Tanjong Beach after an oil spill sparked environmental concerns and fears for marine wildlife in Sentosa, Singapore.

Workers on Tuesday continued cleaning up Tanjong Beach after an oil spill sparked environmental concerns and fears for marine wildlife in Sentosa, Singapore.

Authorities on the popular resort island of Sentosa commenced the clean-up earlier on Sunday after an oil spill caused by a dredger boat that hit a stationary cargo tanker, blackened part of Singapore’s southern coastline.

The Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima struck the Singaporean fuel supply ship Marine Honor on Friday, damaging the cargo tank on Marine Honor, which leaked oil into the sea.

