Video. WATCH: Buenos Aires hosts fiery World Pizza Competition

For the first time, participants from nations including Cuba, Senegal and Sweden competed in front of a panel of 30 judges.

Over three days, 174 participants prepared pizzas and empanadas for a jury of distinguished chefs, pizza makers, bakers, journalists, and renowned gastronomic figures both locally and internationally.

The event featured thrilling displays of dough-tossing and culinary skills and creativity.

Argentine Daniel Gabrielli won first place, earning a trip to the 2025 World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy.