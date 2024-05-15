Video. WATCH: Westminster Kennel Club, where canine history is made

While lacking cash prizes, it focuses on traditional purebred judging. In recent years, it embraced agility and obedience events, welcoming mixed-breed dogs like Nimble, the first non-purebred agility winner. Judge Rosalind Kramer expressed gratitude to all dogs, emphasizing their invaluable role in enriching human lives.

Miniature poodle Sage clinched the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.