At an annual event in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, people demonstrated their skills at scooping up small goldfish on Sunday.

The national event took place in the city of Yamatokoriyama, a major goldfish farming region in the country. The contest marked its 28th anniversary this year.

About 1,700 people, including some from the US and other countries, took part.

There were individual titles for junior high and elementary school children, as well as for the elderly. Three-member groups also competed.

Spectators were allowed to enter the venue for the first time in four years since the COVID-19 outbreak.