WATCH: Israelis protest for 32nd week against the government's judicial overhaul plan

Since the government unveiled the reform package in January, tens of thousands of Israelis have joined weekly demonstrations in what has turned out to be the biggest protest movement in the country's history - one that has split the nation.

While protests have rocked many cities including Jerusalem, the epicentre has been the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, where protesters have rallied every Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

"Democracy, democracy," protesters chanted as they marched on Saturday. "We won't give up until it gets better."

"Despite months of protests, things are not going the way we wanted as one important part of the judiciary overhaul has been passed a few weeks ago," protester Ben Peleg, 47, told AFP.

"But if we continue to apply pressure on the streets, there is a possibility that we can still stop these changes."

Last month, the Israeli parliament voted to limit the so-called "reasonableness" law.

The new legislation curbs judicial review by Israel's top court of some government decisions, and critics fear it could pave the way to a more authoritarian government.

Israel's traditional bedrock ally Washington has described parliament's vote as "unfortunate" and repeatedly raised concern about the political turmoil.

Netanyahu's coalition government, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, argues the reforms are necessary to rebalance the relationship between elected officials and the judiciary.