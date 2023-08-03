Greenpeace covers UK premier's house in black fabric

Activists from Greenpeace have draped the private home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with black fabric in protest against his government’s fossil fuel policy.

The environmental group posted videos of four people climbing onto the roof of the premier’s house in Richmond, northern England, and covering it with black sheets.

Activists also unfurled a banner reading "Rishi Sunak -- Oil Profits or Our Future?" on his front lawn.

Their actions came after Sunak, earlier this week, gave the green light to hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, angering environmentalists.

Downing Street insists the policy is essential to ensure energy security.

The prime minister and his family are currently on holiday in California.