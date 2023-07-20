WATCH: Fires in aftermath of Russian strike on Mykolaiv

The attack caused a fire in the building that affected an area of 450 square meters and burned for several hours.

In footage released by Ukraine's emergency services, firefighters were seen battling the flames throughout the early hours of the morning and removing people from the area.

In a statement released on Telegram, the region's Governor Vitalii Kim said at least 19 people had been injured following the strikes.

He said two people were hospitalized, including a child.

Ukraine's southern cities, including Mykolaiv and the port city of Odesa, were targeted overnight in the third night of Russian air attacks which left at least 21 people wounded, Ukrainian officials said.