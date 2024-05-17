Video. WATCH: Pro-Israel protesters rally outside ICJ

South Africa urged the ICJ to order a ceasefire, citing a "new and horrific stage" in Gaza. This is the third ICJ hearing on the Israel-Hamas war since South Africa accused Israel of genocide in December. Israel denies targeting civilians, focusing instead on Hamas militants.

