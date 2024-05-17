Video. WATCH: Francis Ford Coppola returns to Cannes

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola returned to Cannes with his self-financed epic "Megalopolis" 50 years after winning the coveted Palme d'Or. The film, described as a Roman epic fable, features a star-studded cast including Adam Driver and Giancarlo Esposito. Costing $120 million to make, Coppola funded the project himself by selling his wine estate. This marks his fourth Cannes competition entry, with "Megalopolis" vying for the Palme d'Or against 21 other films.

