Evangelical Christinas raise their hands in prayer during a march in defense of the original family model marking Family Day
no comment

Video. Evangelicals in Caracas stand for traditional families

Concerns over perceived threats to this model, particularly from same-sex couples, were voiced. Pastor Evis Maita emphasized disapproval of practices contrary to their beliefs. President Maduro, joining the march, received praise for defending Christian values. Amidst fervent support, Maduro reaffirmed his commitment to resisting perceived moral challenges, resonating emotionally with the gathered faithful and pastors.

