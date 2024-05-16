Firefighters use a dinghy boat to evacuate people after part of the city was flooded following persistent rains, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
no comment

Video. Heavy floods cause chaos in northern Italy

The rain impacted areas of northern Italy including Milan, Varese and Cremona. Over 100 firefighters used dinghy boats to evacuate people following the floods.

The rain impacted areas of northern Italy including Milan, Varese and Cremona. Over 100 firefighters used dinghy boats to evacuate people following the floods.

Travel services were also severely disrupted.

More from no comment

Latest video