WATCH: Libyan border guards rescue migrants in remote desert area

Border guards in Libya have rescued a group of migrants, including women and children, in a remote desert area near its border with Tunisia.

They said that in the past few days they had found at least six men and a group of women and children stranded in the desert in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The survivors said Tunisian authorities had moved them to the remote area, with a number of them saying they were left there without water, food, or shelter.

Following a fight between Tunisian residents and sub-Saharan Africans in July, hundreds of migrants were expelled from Sfax.

The city is the second largest in Tunisia and the main starting point for illegal migration to Europe.