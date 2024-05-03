Video. Serbia mourns: vigil for victims of historic school shooting

The Vigil started at 8:41 am, at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in central Belgrade. The whole country was traumatised by this event that left nine children and a school guard dead and six people wounded, as it was the first school shooting in this Balkan country.

Aleksandar Baucal, a psychology professor, says, “This type of tragedy has a traumatic effect on everyone that has any connection with that school. The children, the parents and families of those who currently go to that particular school, are also the victims of this tragedy.”

The event was titled “Awakening,” a call for introspection in a nation that is yet to come to terms with its role in multiple wars in the 1990s and the culture of violence that has prevailed ever since.

The slain children’s parents have fought to have the school closed and turned into a memorial centre.

The two minors allegedly involved in the school shooting were charged along with their parents. The trial of one of them and his father is scheduled to take place later in May in the central town of Smederevo

Shock and anger because of the shootings triggered months of street protests demanding the resignations of top officials and a ban on media that spew hate speech and intolerance.