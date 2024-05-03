Video. Sciences Po Paris Campus Closed Amid Gaza Protest

In a message to staff, the Sciences Po University's management declared the central Paris buildings would remain shut, urging employees to continue working remotely. The protests included a "peaceful sit-in" organized by a committee of pro-Palestinian students, with six individuals beginning a hunger strike in solidarity with Gaza's victims.

Sciences Po, renowned as France's premier political science institution and boasting President Emmanuel Macron among its alumni, witnessed student demonstrations akin to those seen in top US universities. Students voiced their discontent over the Gaza crisis, mirroring tensions within France, which hosts the world's largest Jewish population outside Israel and the United States, alongside Europe's largest Muslim community.

Valerie Pécresse, the right-wing president of the Paris region, temporarily suspended funding to Sciences Po earlier in the week, denouncing what she termed as "a minority of radicalized individuals advocating anti-Semitic sentiments." A student committee member, identified as Hicham, affirmed that hunger strikes would persist until the university's board deliberated on initiating an investigation into its ties with Israeli academic institutions.

A student committee member, identified as Hicham, affirmed that hunger strikes would persist until the university's board deliberated on initiating an investigation into its ties with Israeli academic institutions.