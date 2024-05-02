Video. WATCH: "The For Sale" Pub, Step Inside Budapest's Iconic bar

The allure of the For Sale Pub extends beyond its picturesque location, offering guests the opportunity to leave behind personal messages on small slips of paper, creating a tapestry of memories for future visitors. Manager Gabor Kesztehelyi describes it as a place where guests can feel relaxed and free, indulging in the cozy ambiance of warm wood paneling and unlimited hazelnuts.

While the majority of the menu features well-known Hungarian dishes, the pub's quirky vibe attracts tourists seeking an off-beat experience. Visitors often flock to capture the interior's charm, leaving behind notes in various languages, ranging from greetings to political messages.

Despite its unconventional approach, the For Sale Pub relies solely on word of mouth for promotion, eschewing social media and traditional advertising. Even its name, a remnant of a 'for sale' sign, reflects the pub's unique character.

Initially, both the walls and the ceiling of the pub were adorned with various banknotes and business cards from both local and international visitors. However, over time, these were replaced by personal notes documenting guests' cherished experiences in Budapest.