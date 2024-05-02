Video. Holy Thursday highlights Orthodox Easter egg tradition

In the Bachkovo Monastery, located in Central Bulgaria's Plovdiv region, volunteers diligently dye 2024 red eggs on this auspicious day, symbolising the blood of Christ and the joy of resurrection.

Holy Thursday, a significant day in the Orthodox Church calendar, not only commemorates the Last Supper but also marks the tradition of painting Easter eggs.

These vibrant eggs, painted exclusively in red, hold deep spiritual significance as they are distributed to the laity on Easter Sunday, bringing blessings of health and happiness to homes and families across Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine, a master class on painting the traditional Easter egg, or pysanka, unfolds, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the Polissya region.

Led by artist Inna Velychko, students of the Horodske Lyceum meticulously recreate ancient ornaments from the collection of Ukrainian writer Olga Kosach, infusing each egg with symbolic motifs of plants, animals, and geometric patterns.

Through these sacred rituals and artistic expressions, communities on both sides of the border come together to celebrate the joy and renewal of the Easter season, honouring age-old traditions that transcend time and space.