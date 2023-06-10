No comment videos of the week

This week, Paris' most iconic street, the Champs-Elysees, was transformed into an open-air mass "dictation" spellathon on Sunday, pitting thousands of France's brainiest bookworms against one another.

In New Delhi, Hundreds of environmental activists formed a human chain along one of India's holiest rivers, the Yamuna, to raise awareness about pollution ahead of World Environment Day.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.

Almost 2,200 people have been evacuated from flooded areas in Kherson following the breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam, according to the region’s Ukrainian administration on Thursday.

One of the world's most active volcanoes has erupted again, with lava spewing from Kilauea in Hawaii on Wednesday. Footage showed fissures have opened up at the base of a crater on the volcano, which regularly springs to life, with vulcanologists calling the eruption "dynamic."

Ten years after a giant inflatable yellow duck captivated crowds in Hong Kong, the art installation returned to the city's Victoria Harbour on Friday as a double-bill exhibition.

Finally, tightrope walker and artist Nathan Paulin crossed the entrance to the port of La Rochelle, on the west coast of France, on a rope some fifty metres high.

