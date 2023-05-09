WATCH: Russia's President and heads of post-Soviet nations lay wreaths on Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commonwealth of Independent States leaders laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

Moscow was expected to project a show of force during its flagship Victory Day parade on the city's Red Square, with top-notch military equipment rumbling through it and leaders of ex-Soviet nations standing beside President Vladimir Putin.

Initially, only one of them - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov - was expected to attend, but at the last minute, officials confirmed that leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were heading to Moscow as well.