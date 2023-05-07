WATCH: UK servicemen and women arrive in London ahead of coronation

Over nine-thousand troops took part in the celebrations.

Soldiers in distinctive red tunics and bearskin hats lined the Mall in front of King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they began their ride in the gilded Diamond Jubilee Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where they were anointed and crowned in a ceremony steeped in history.

They were escorted by the Sovereign’s Escort, comprising about 160 soldiers on horseback. The Household Cavalry Mounted Band lead the military procession.

It’s a much smaller procession than the one planned for the return route from the abbey when some 4,000 troops featured in a spectacular display of pageantry.