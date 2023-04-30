Guerilla knitters in UK adorn public spaces with Coronation crochets

Women in a small village west of London have fashioned a woolly coronation procession to rival the pomp and circumstance that will take place when King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Covering the 29 posts that circle the community pond in of Hurst with their knitted and crocheted creations, the women have recreated the cast of characters set to attend the big event. There’s the king, of course, the queen consort and the archbishop of Canterbury. And lots of Grenadier Guards.