Thousands of Muslims have gathered in Jerusalem's Old City to celebrate the beginning of Ramadan.

The faithful witnessed fireworks and light shows and many paraded through the narrow streets of the Old City playing music and singing.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk, before gathering with family and friends for indulgent nighttime meals.

According to Islam, fasting draws the faithful closer to God and reminds them of the suffering of the poor.

On Thursday, Palestinian health officials said that Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian militant during a raid in the West Bank.

The surging tensions in the region have raised fears of violence in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month.

