Watch: Ukraine man tries to save neighbour's belongings from burning house after attack

The town of Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine, is under fire as Russian forces and the mercenary group Wagner look to close its pincers around Bakhmut, the centre of the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's invasion.

Video footage shows a man trying to save the belongings from a neighbour's burning house after Russian shelling, while the crack of gunfire rings out in the background.

White phosphorus munitions have been fired on Chasiv Yar from Russian positions, setting fire to vegetation in an uninhabited area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian special forces are vying to defend the nearby village of Grygorivka, close to the front line, where Kyiv says it has "repelled numerous enemy attacks" on the nearby villages of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bogdanivka.

