Tens of thousands of Catholic faithful walked through the streets of Manila early on Sunday in reverence of a historic statue of Jesus Christ, which is believed to have miraculous powers.

The "walk of faith", which church officials estimated attracted more than 80,000 people, began after a midnight mass for the so-called Black Nazarene statue.

Many Filipinos believe touching or getting close to the statue can lead to the healing of otherwise incurable ailments and other good fortune.