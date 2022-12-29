Hospital patients with IV drips and oxygen tanks crowd the hallways of a Shanghai emergency ward while relatives line up for funeral parlour services, as China sees an explosion in COVID cases that overwhelmed its healthcare system.
Hospital capacity at the brink in Shanghai as COVID cases rise
