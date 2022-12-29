COVID crisis in China
no comment

Hospital capacity at the brink in Shanghai as COVID cases rise

Hospital patients with IV drips and oxygen tanks crowd the hallways of a Shanghai emergency ward while relatives line up for funeral parlour services, as China sees an explosion in COVID cases that overwhelmed its healthcare system.

Hospital patients with IV drips and oxygen tanks crowd the hallways of a Shanghai emergency ward while relatives line up for funeral parlour services, as China sees an explosion in COVID cases that overwhelmed its healthcare system.

More from no comment

Latest video