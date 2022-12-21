The women filed into the yoga studio in Kyiv, on the ground floor of an otherwise pitch-black apartment block, for an after-work session that was specially tailored to Ukraine's current period of deprivation.

With power and heat cut off by Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, they wore thick sweatshirts and wool socks over their customary tank tops and leggings.

Their instructor, Galina Tkachuk, led them in rapid breathing exercises -- called Kapalabhati -- that were intended to warm them up as quickly as possible.