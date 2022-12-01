Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana worked tirelessly Wednesday to find about 30 people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway.

Two people have been found dead and six were rescued alive since the landslide on Monday, state officials said in a statement. They warned that the number of victims could differ from their estimate, as it was impossible to say how many passengers were traveling in the 16 cars and trucks caught up in the natural disaster.

The landslide hit the BR-376 highway in the city of Guaratuba following intense and continuous rain in the region. A search and rescue team of 54 firefighters and specialists are using tow trucks, search dogs and drones with thermal cameras to help detect any signs of life