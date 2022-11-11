Volunteers in eastern areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo sing and dance, trying to bring not just food but some happiness to the thousands of children displaced by the violence and living in precarious conditions in the improvised camps in the Nyiragongo region.

Members of the collective Goma Actif, which draws together artists, musicians, businessmen and other Goma residents to help those in need, prepare porridge to distribute among the families fleeing from the fight between the army and the M23 rebel group

Most of the displaced fleeing from the conflict in the last weeks were forced to leave their homes suddenly, with families running in different directions with nothing other than the clothes they were wearing.