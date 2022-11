Dozens gathered in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday to demonstrate their support for Iranian women.

Multiple people were seen dancing and chanting "Women! Life! Freedom!", the rallying cry for protesters in Iran and a symbol of feminist solidarity across the world.

The protests, triggered in mid-September by the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for allegedly breaching strict dress rules for women, have evolved into the biggest challenge for the Iranian leadership since the 1979 revolution.