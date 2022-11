For more than 20 years, the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix, often referred to as the watch industry “Oscars”, is a not-to-be-missed event in the watchmaking calendar.

It has been rewarding the most eminent players in the art of watchmaking and highlighting innovations in the sector and the 22nd edition will take place on Thursday, 10 November 2022.

New this year is a Chronometry Prize and a "Mechanical Clock" category. Sustainable approaches will be honoured as part of the Innovation Prize.