This week, climate activists sprayed paint over windows of luxury car dealerships, crowds chanted in Tehran to mark the 40th day of Mahsa Amini’s death, heads or tails decided the new mayor of a Peruvian town, Ukraine received a remote-controlled machine that destroys land mines and a giant rubber duck was installed on Seokchon Lake in Seoul to offer small comfort to those fatigued by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

